It’s a Jungle Out There
Moo-moo! Meow-meow! Tweet-tweet! Roar! On this episode, Davey Bee and and John David take a short safari through the animal kingdom and talk about hits that are about birds, creatures, critters, and beasts.
Song List
- Elton John, "Crocodile Rock"
- Little Eva, "Let’s Turkey Trot"
- Bill Haley and The Comets, "See You Later, Alligator"
- America, "A Horse With No Name"
- Duran Duran, "Hungry Like The Wolf"
- Harry Chapin, "Cat’s In The Cradle"
- Ferlin Husky, "Wings Of A Dove"
- Culture Club, "Karma Chameleon"
- Buck Owens and The Buckaroos, "I’ve Got A Tiger By The Tail"
- The Irish Rovers, "The Unicorn"
- Rick Dees & His Cast of Idiots, "Disco Duck"