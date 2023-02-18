© 2023
Prairie Public NewsRoom
Davey Bee’s Hit Song Vault

It’s a Jungle Out There

Published February 18, 2023 at 1:00 AM CST
Davey Bee and John David
Moo-moo! Meow-meow! Tweet-tweet! Roar! On this episode, Davey Bee and and John David take a short safari through the animal kingdom and talk about hits that are about birds, creatures, critters, and beasts.

Song List

  • Elton John, "Crocodile Rock"
  • Little Eva, "Let’s Turkey Trot"
  • Bill Haley and The Comets, "See You Later, Alligator"
  • America, "A Horse With No Name"
  • Duran Duran, "Hungry Like The Wolf"
  • Harry Chapin, "Cat’s In The Cradle"
  • Ferlin Husky, "Wings Of A Dove"
  • Culture Club, "Karma Chameleon"
  • Buck Owens and The Buckaroos, "I’ve Got A Tiger By The Tail"
  • The Irish Rovers, "The Unicorn"
  • Rick Dees & His Cast of Idiots, "Disco Duck"
