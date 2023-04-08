City Songs, a Round-Trip Excursion
All aboard! Get in and listen this episode of Davey Bee’s Hit Song Vault with Davey Bee and John David — which is ready to depart for a whole slew of hits about major metropolitan cities across the United States.
Song List
- Paper Lace, "The Night Chicago Died"
- Bobby Bare, "Detroit City"
- Dave Loggins, "Please Come To Boston"
- Liza Minnelli, "New York, New York"
- Guy Mitchell, "Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania"
- Elton John, "Philadelphia Freedom"
- The Monkees, "Last Train To Clarksville"
- Johnny Rivers, "Memphis"
- Vaughn Monroe, "Moon Over Miami"
- Gary US Bonds, "New Orleans"
- Wilbert Harrison, "Kansas City"
- Dean Martin, "Houston"
- Bob Wills and His Texas Playboys, "San Antonio Rose"
- Marty Robbins, "El Paso"
- Don Williams, "Tulsa Time"
- Glen Campbell, "By The Time I Get To Phoenix"
- Elvis Presley, "Viva Las Vegas"
- Randy Newman, "I Love LA"
- Creedance Clearwater Revival, "Lodi"
- Dionne Warwick, "Do You Know The Way To San Jose"
- Scott McKenzie, "San Francisco (Be Sure To Wear Flowers In Your Hair)"
- Perry Como, "Seattle"
- The Association, "Dubuque Blues"
- Frank Sinatra, "Chicago"