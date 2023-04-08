© 2023
Podcast-DaveyBee.jpg
Davey Bee’s Hit Song Vault

City Songs, a Round-Trip Excursion

Published April 8, 2023 at 1:00 AM CDT
All aboard! Get in and listen this episode of Davey Bee’s Hit Song Vault with Davey Bee and John David — which is ready to depart for a whole slew of hits about major metropolitan cities across the United States.

Song List

  • Paper Lace, "The Night Chicago Died"
  • Bobby Bare, "Detroit City"
  • Dave Loggins, "Please Come To Boston"
  • Liza Minnelli, "New York, New York"
  • Guy Mitchell, "Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania"
  • Elton John, "Philadelphia Freedom"
  • The Monkees, "Last Train To Clarksville"
  • Johnny Rivers, "Memphis"
  • Vaughn Monroe, "Moon Over Miami"
  • Gary US Bonds, "New Orleans"
  • Wilbert Harrison, "Kansas City"
  • Dean Martin, "Houston"
  • Bob Wills and His Texas Playboys, "San Antonio Rose"
  • Marty Robbins, "El Paso"
  • Don Williams, "Tulsa Time"
  • Glen Campbell, "By The Time I Get To Phoenix"
  • Elvis Presley, "Viva Las Vegas"
  • Randy Newman, "I Love LA"
  • Creedance Clearwater Revival, "Lodi"
  • Dionne Warwick, "Do You Know The Way To San Jose"
  • Scott McKenzie, "San Francisco (Be Sure To Wear Flowers In Your Hair)"
  • Perry Como, "Seattle"
  • The Association, "Dubuque Blues"
  • Frank Sinatra, "Chicago"
