A Dynamite Doo-Wop Showcase
The 1950s gave birth to doo-wop music, one of the most happy-go-lucky genres of soul music that any teenager could perform!
On this episode of Davey Bee’s Hit Song Vault, Davey Bee and John David stand on the street corner and serenade you with some facts about the highest ranking and most infectious doo-wop recordings.
Song List
- Frankie Lymon and The Teenagers, "Why Do Fools Fall In Love?"
- The Del-Vikings, "Come Go With Me"
- The Monotones, "Book Of Love"
- The Five Satins, "In The Still Of The Nite"
- The Earls, "Remember Then"
- Dion and The Belmonts, "A Teenager In Love"
- The Velvets, "Tonight (Could Be The Night)"
- The Rays, "Silhouettes"
- The Crests, "16 Candles"
- The Diamonds, "Little Darlin’"
- Maurice Williams and The Zodiacs, "Stay"
- The Flamingos, "I Only Have Eyes For You"
- Little Anthony and The Imperials, "Tears On My Pillow"
- The Chords, "Sh-Boom"