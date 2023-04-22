Whew! That Stuff Almost Caught On!
Songs about culture, songs about peace, and idealistic songs with a special place in our hearts — that’s what folk music is all about! On this episode, Davey Bee and John David look at the most essential songs of the American folk music revival of the 1960s.
Song List
- The Serendipity Singers, "Don’t Let The Rain Come Down (Crooked Little Man)"
- The Rooftop Singers, "Walk Right In"
- The Limeliters, "There’s A Meetin’ Here Tonight"
- Peter, Paul and Mary, "Puff, The Magic Dragon"
- The Brothers Four, "Greenfields"
- The Kingston Trio, "Tom Dooley"
- Pete Seeger, "Turn, Turn, Turn (To Everything There Is A Season)"
- Woody Guthrie, "This Land Is Your Land"
- Bob Dylan, "Blowin’ In The Wind"
- The New Christy Minstrels, "Green, Green"
- The Highwaymen, "Michael (Row The Boat Ashore)"