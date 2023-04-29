Walk, Don't Run
On this episode, John David and Davey Bee try to get you into shape with songs about walking! Keep the pace as they meander down the path of hit tracks about walking.
Song List
- The Everly Brothers, "Walk Right Back"
- Fats Domino, "I’m Walkin’"
- Dire Straits, "Walk Of Life"
- The Rooftop Singers, "Walk Right In (Live)"
- The Ventures, "Walk, Don’t Run (Live)"
- Dionne Warwick, "Walk On By"
- The Bangles, "Walk Like An Egyptian"
- Katrina and The Waves, "Walking On Sunshine"
- Johnny Cash, "I Walk The Line"
- The Four Seasons, "Walk Like A Man"
- Nancy Sinatra, "These Boots Are Made For Walkin’"
- Patsy Cline, "Walkin’ After Midnight"