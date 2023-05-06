Get Happy
Who doesn’t want to be happy, right? On this episode of Davey Bee’s Hit Song Vault, Davey and John David invite the bluebird of happiness to join them, and talk about tunes that can put a skip in your step, and a big ol’ smile on your face!
Song List
- The Turtles, "Happy Together"
- Shades of Blue, "Oh How Happy (Live)"
- Neil Sedaka, "Happy Birthday, Sweet Sixteen"
- Sheryl Crow, "If It Makes You Happy"
- The Edwin Hawkins Singers, "Oh Happy Day"
- Bobby McFerrin, "Don’t Worry Be Happy"
- R.E.M., "Shiny Happy People"
- Tony Bennet, "Put On A Happy Face"
- Blood, Sweat & Tears, "You’ve Made Me So Very Happy"
- Ronnie Milsap, "Happy, Happy Birthday Baby"
- Judy Garland, "Get Happy"
- Roy Rogers, "Happy Trails"