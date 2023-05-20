© 2023
Prairie Public NewsRoom
Davey Bee’s Hit Song Vault

It’s a Family Affair

Published May 20, 2023 at 1:00 AM CDT
For some performers, talent just runs in the family! On this episode of Davey Bee’s Hit Song Vault, Davey Bee and John David compile a list of some of the most famous fathers and sons, mothers and daughters, and family musicians ever to hit the big time.

Song List

  • Johnny Burnette, "You’re Sixteen"
  • Rocky Burnette, "Tired Of Toein’ The Line"
  • Nat “King” Cole, "Those Lazy, Hazy, Crazy Days Of Summer"
  • Natalie Cole, "This Will Be (An Everlasting Love)"
  • Frank Sinatra, "Summer Wind"
  • Nancy Sinatra, "Sugar Town"
  • John Lennon, "Imagine"
  • Julian Lennon, "Too Late For Goodbyes"
  • Johnny Cash, "Folsom Prison Blues"
  • Rosanne Cash, "Tennessee Flat Top Box"
  • Ozzie Nelson and His Orchestra, "And Then Some"
  • Ricky Nelson, "Poor Little Fool"
