It’s a Family Affair
For some performers, talent just runs in the family! On this episode of Davey Bee’s Hit Song Vault, Davey Bee and John David compile a list of some of the most famous fathers and sons, mothers and daughters, and family musicians ever to hit the big time.
Song List
- Johnny Burnette, "You’re Sixteen"
- Rocky Burnette, "Tired Of Toein’ The Line"
- Nat “King” Cole, "Those Lazy, Hazy, Crazy Days Of Summer"
- Natalie Cole, "This Will Be (An Everlasting Love)"
- Frank Sinatra, "Summer Wind"
- Nancy Sinatra, "Sugar Town"
- John Lennon, "Imagine"
- Julian Lennon, "Too Late For Goodbyes"
- Johnny Cash, "Folsom Prison Blues"
- Rosanne Cash, "Tennessee Flat Top Box"
- Ozzie Nelson and His Orchestra, "And Then Some"
- Ricky Nelson, "Poor Little Fool"