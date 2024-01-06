Songs About Types of Flowers
We're back with the first episode of our new season!
From delicate roses to vibrant sunflowers, join Davey Bee and John David as they take you on a musical journey filled with captivating songs dedicated to the beauty and wonder of flowers. Each song will transport you to a blooming garden of melodies. Plunge yourself into these harmonious tunes and let the power of music and nature intertwine in this delightful episode!
Song List
- Glen Campbell, "Sunflower"
- Nat “King” Cole, "Daisy Bell (On Bicycle Built For Two)"
- Kirk Hammett, "Daisy Bell (Bicycle Built For Two)"
- Tiny Tim, "Tip Toe Thru' The Tulips With Me"
- Sam Browne & Jack Hylton and His Orchestra, "Tip-toe Through The Tulips With Me"
- Bill Lee, "Edelweiss"
- Goo Goo Dolls, "Iris"
- Johnny Cash, "Orange Blossom Special"
- Bette Midler, "The Rose"
- The Rolling Stones, "Dandelion"
- Dick “Two Ton” Baker, "I’m A Lonely Little Petunia In An Onion Patch"
- The Foundations, "Build Me Up Buttercup"