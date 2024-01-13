Songs About Edible Delights

© 2024
Published January 13, 2024 at 1:00 AM CST
Are you hungry for another episode of Davey Bee’s Hit Song Vault? You're in luck, because in this episode, Davey Bee and John David serve up a smorgasbord of food-themed hits for you to savor!

Song List

  • Hot Butter, "Popcorn "
  • The Beach Boys, "Monster Mash (Live)"
  • Dee Dee Sharp, "Mashed Potato Time"
  • Skip & Flip, "It Was I (Live)" and "Cherry Pie"
  • Merv Griffin & Freddy Martin and His Orchestra, "I’ve Got A Lovely Bunch Of Coconuts"
  • Bow Wow Wow, "I Want Candy"
  • The Strangeloves, "I Want Candy"
  • The Chordettes, "Lollipop"
  • Jay and The Techniques, "Apple, Peaches, Pumpkin Pie"
  • Herby Hancock, "Watermelon Man"
  • Sunbeam Bread, "Bread And Butter"
  • The American Broadcasting Company, "Bread And Butter"
  • The Newbeats, "Bread And Butter"
  • Average White Band, "Pick Up The Pieces (Live)" and "Cut The Cake"
Tags
Davey Bee’s Hit Song Vault Davey BeeJohn David
