Songs About Edible Delights
Are you hungry for another episode of Davey Bee’s Hit Song Vault? You're in luck, because in this episode, Davey Bee and John David serve up a smorgasbord of food-themed hits for you to savor!
Song List
- Hot Butter, "Popcorn "
- The Beach Boys, "Monster Mash (Live)"
- Dee Dee Sharp, "Mashed Potato Time"
- Skip & Flip, "It Was I (Live)" and "Cherry Pie"
- Merv Griffin & Freddy Martin and His Orchestra, "I’ve Got A Lovely Bunch Of Coconuts"
- Bow Wow Wow, "I Want Candy"
- The Strangeloves, "I Want Candy"
- The Chordettes, "Lollipop"
- Jay and The Techniques, "Apple, Peaches, Pumpkin Pie"
- Herby Hancock, "Watermelon Man"
- Sunbeam Bread, "Bread And Butter"
- The American Broadcasting Company, "Bread And Butter"
- The Newbeats, "Bread And Butter"
- Average White Band, "Pick Up The Pieces (Live)" and "Cut The Cake"