Spotlight on The Shadows
Of all the instrumental guitar bands of the century, The Shadows stand apart and above many of the rest. In this episode, Davey and John David discuss the history and the legacy of this influential and almost peerless English rock and roll band.
Song List
- The Shadows:
- "Apache"
- Charley Thomas’ Drifters & Bill Pinkney’s Original Drifters:
- "Money Honey (Live)"
- "There Goes My Baby (Live)"
- "Drip Drop (Live)"
- "This Magic Moment (Live)"
- "Save The Last Dance For Me (Live)"
- The Shadows:
- "Wonderful Land (Live)"
- "F.B.I."
- "The Rise And Fall Of Flingle Bunt"
- "Atlantis"
- "Kon-Tiki"
- "Man Of Mystery"
- "The Frightened City"
- The Ventures:
- "Walk, Don’t Run (Live)"
- "Perfidia (Live)"
- "Lullaby Of The Leaves (Live)"
- "Diamond Head (Live)"
- "Pipeline (Live)"
- The Shadows:
- "Dance On!"
- Cliff Richard and The Shadows:
- "The Young Ones"