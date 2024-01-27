© 2024
Prairie Public NewsRoom
Davey Bee's Hit Song Vault

Dancin' and Romancin'

Published January 27, 2024 at 1:00 AM CST
In this episode, Davey Bee and John David guide you through a delightful musical experience featuring dance and dancing songs. Lace up your dancing shoes and join us for half an hour of non-stop boogieing!

Song List

  • Martha and The Vandellas, "Dancing In The Street"
  • Roxy Music, "Dance Away"
  • The Beach Boys, "Dance, Dance, Dance"
  • Etta James, "Dance With Me Henry"
  • Wilson Picket, "Land Of A Thousand Dances"
  • The Gentrys, "Keep On Dancing"
  • Elton John, "Tiny Dancer"
  • ABBA, "Dancing Queen"
  • The Drifters, "Save The Last Dance"
  • Loggins and Messina, "Your Mama Don’t Dance"
  • The Bobby Fuller Four, "Let Her Dance"
Davey Bee’s Hit Song Vault Davey BeeJohn David
