Dancin’ and Romancin’
In this episode, Davey Bee and John David guide you through a delightful musical experience featuring dance and dancing songs. Lace up your dancing shoes and join us for half an hour of non-stop boogieing!
Song List
- Martha and The Vandellas, "Dancing In The Street"
- Roxy Music, "Dance Away"
- The Beach Boys, "Dance, Dance, Dance"
- Etta James, "Dance With Me Henry"
- Wilson Picket, "Land Of A Thousand Dances"
- The Gentrys, "Keep On Dancing"
- Elton John, "Tiny Dancer"
- ABBA, "Dancing Queen"
- The Drifters, "Save The Last Dance"
- Loggins and Messina, "Your Mama Don’t Dance"
- The Bobby Fuller Four, "Let Her Dance"