Davey Bee’s Hit Song Vault

Sunshine On My Shoulders

Published February 3, 2024 at 1:00 AM CST
There’s nothing like a ray of sunshine shining in a hit song to brighten your day! In this episode, Davey and John David will enlighten and illuminate you with a conversation about music that's all about the sun and its radiant glow.

Song List

  • Donovan, "Sunshine Superman"
  • John Denver, "Sunshine On My Shoulders"
  • Jimmie Davis, "You Are My Sunshine"
  • Bill Withers, "Ain’t No Sunshine"
  • The Beatles, "Good Day Sunshine"
  • The 5th Dimension, "Aquarius/Let The Sunshine In"
  • Leslie Gore, "Sunshine, Lollipops And Rainbows"
  • Andrea True Connection, "More, More, More"
  • Len, "Steal My Sunshine"
  • Katrina and The Waves, "Walking On Sunshine (Live)"
  • Cream, "Sunshine Of Your Love"
  • Jonathan Edwards, "Sunshine (Go Away Today)"

Honorable Mentions

  • Frankie Valli, "The Sun Ain’t Gonna Shine (Anymore)"
  • The Walker Brothers, "The Sun Ain’t Gonna Shine Anymore"
Tags
Davey Bee’s Hit Song Vault John DavidDavey Bee
