Sunshine On My Shoulders
There’s nothing like a ray of sunshine shining in a hit song to brighten your day! In this episode, Davey and John David will enlighten and illuminate you with a conversation about music that's all about the sun and its radiant glow.
Song List
- Donovan, "Sunshine Superman"
- John Denver, "Sunshine On My Shoulders"
- Jimmie Davis, "You Are My Sunshine"
- Bill Withers, "Ain’t No Sunshine"
- The Beatles, "Good Day Sunshine"
- The 5th Dimension, "Aquarius/Let The Sunshine In"
- Leslie Gore, "Sunshine, Lollipops And Rainbows"
- Andrea True Connection, "More, More, More"
- Len, "Steal My Sunshine"
- Katrina and The Waves, "Walking On Sunshine (Live)"
- Cream, "Sunshine Of Your Love"
- Jonathan Edwards, "Sunshine (Go Away Today)"
Honorable Mentions
- Frankie Valli, "The Sun Ain’t Gonna Shine (Anymore)"
- The Walker Brothers, "The Sun Ain’t Gonna Shine Anymore"