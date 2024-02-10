Hit TV Themes
It’s appointment podcast time, with an episode devoted to hit television theme songs! Yes, in this episode of Davey Bee’s Hit Song Vault, Davey Bee and John David surf the channels and flip from one popular chart-topping TV show tune to another.
Song List
- The Ventures, "Hawaii Five-0"
- Pratt & McClain, "Happy Days"
- John Sebastian, "Welcome Back"
- Johnny Cash, "Bonanza!"
- Al Caiola and His Orchestra, "Bonanza"
- Larry Mullen & Adam Clayton, "Theme From Mission: Impossible"
- Lalo Schifrin, "Mission: Impossible"
- Neal Hefti and His Orchestra, "Batman"
- Jack Jones, "Love Boat"
- Joey Scarbury, "Believe It Or Not"
- Gary Portnoy, "Where Everybody Knows Your Name"
- Frankie Laine & Jimmy Carroll and His Orchestra, "Rawhide"