© 2024
Prairie Public NewsRoom
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Davey Bee’s Hit Song Vault

Hit TV Themes

Published February 10, 2024 at 1:00 AM CST
Ways To Subscribe

It’s appointment podcast time, with an episode devoted to hit television theme songs! Yes, in this episode of Davey Bee’s Hit Song Vault, Davey Bee and John David surf the channels and flip from one popular chart-topping TV show tune to another.

Song List

  • The Ventures, "Hawaii Five-0"
  • Pratt & McClain, "Happy Days"
  • John Sebastian, "Welcome Back"
  • Johnny Cash, "Bonanza!"
  • Al Caiola and His Orchestra, "Bonanza"
  • Larry Mullen & Adam Clayton, "Theme From Mission: Impossible"
  • Lalo Schifrin, "Mission: Impossible"
  • Neal Hefti and His Orchestra, "Batman"
  • Jack Jones, "Love Boat"
  • Joey Scarbury, "Believe It Or Not"
  • Gary Portnoy, "Where Everybody Knows Your Name"
  • Frankie Laine & Jimmy Carroll and His Orchestra, "Rawhide"
Tags
Davey Bee’s Hit Song Vault John DavidDavey Bee
Related Content