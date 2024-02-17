Spotlight on “Can’t Find The Time”
Join Davey Bee and John David as they explore the fascinating history of various versions of the song "Can’t Find The Time." With a plethora of renditions to discover, this episode guarantees a unique musical journey.
Song List
- Bruce Arnold, "Can’t Find The Time"
- Orpheus, "Can’t Find The Time"
- The Groovin’ Strings and Things, "Can’t Find The Time"
- The Capris, "I Can’t Find The Time"
- Hootie & The Blowfish, "Can’t Find The Time To Tell You"
- Johnny Dollar, "Can’t Find The Time"
- The Explorers Club, "Can’t Find The Time"
- Capehart Pops Orchestra, "Can’t Find The Time"
- Billy Stewart, "Summertime"
- Rose Colored Glass, "Can’t Find The Time"