Davey Bee’s Hit Song Vault

Spotlight on “Can’t Find The Time”

Published February 17, 2024 at 1:00 AM CST
Join Davey Bee and John David as they explore the fascinating history of various versions of the song "Can’t Find The Time." With a plethora of renditions to discover, this episode guarantees a unique musical journey.

Song List

  • Bruce Arnold, "Can’t Find The Time"
  • Orpheus, "Can’t Find The Time"
  • The Groovin’ Strings and Things, "Can’t Find The Time"
  • The Capris, "I Can’t Find The Time"
  • Hootie & The Blowfish, "Can’t Find The Time To Tell You"
  • Johnny Dollar, "Can’t Find The Time"
  • The Explorers Club, "Can’t Find The Time"
  • Capehart Pops Orchestra, "Can’t Find The Time"
  • Billy Stewart, "Summertime"
  • Rose Colored Glass, "Can’t Find The Time"
