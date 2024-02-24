© 2024
Prairie Public NewsRoom
Davey Bee’s Hit Song Vault

Spotlight on The Beach Boys’ Covers

Published February 24, 2024 at 1:00 AM CST
Explore the songs that The Beach Boys covered throughout their career — from iconic hits to lesser-known gems, this episode takes you on a musical journey through the influence that many artists had on this legendary band. Discover the stories behind the songs, and gain a deeper appreciation for the rock history that continues to inspire generations!

Song List

  • The Regents, "Barbara-Ann"
  • The Beach Boys, "Barbara Ann"
  • The Mystics, "Hushabye"
  • Vito Picone and The Elegants, "Little Star (Live)"
  • The Beach Boys, "Hushabye"
  • Bobby Freeman, "Do You Want To Dance"
  • The Beach Boys, "Do You Wanna Dance"
  • The Four Freshmen, "Their Hearts Were Full Of Spring"
  • The Beach Boys, "Their Hearts Were Full Of Spring (Live)"
  • The Kingston Trio, "Sloop John B"
  • The Beach Boys, "Sloop John B"
  • Chuck Berry, "Rock And Roll Music"
  • The Beatles, "Rock And Roll Music"
  • The Beach Boys, "Rock And Roll Music"
  • The Del-Vikings, "Come Go With Me (Live)"
  • The Beach Boys, "Come Go With Me"
  • The Mamas & The Papas, "California Dreamin’"
  • The Beach Boys, "California Dreamin’"
  • Frankie Lymon and The Teenagers, "Why Do Fools Fall In Love? (Live)"
  • The Beach Boys, "Why Do Fools Fall In Love"
  • Terry Jacks, "Seasons In The Sun (Live)"
  • The Beach Boys, "Seasons In The Sun"
  • The Ronettes, "I Can Hear Music"
  • The Beach Boys, "I Can Hear Music"
