Green Dot Violence Prevention ~ Bird Flu Vaccine ~ Bush Fellow Hillary Kempenich

Monday, June 26, 2023 - The Green Dot is a bystander intervention program that seeks to engage and mobilize community members in their role in preventing violence. Joining us are Anna St. Amant, prevention education director and Aaron Hochstetler, Green Dot violence prevention coordinator, both in conjunction with the Rape and Abuse Crisis Center in Fargo. There are also Green Dot programs in Grand Forks, Valley City, and Bismarck-Mandan. For more information see https://www.hhs.nd.gov/domestic-violence/green-dot .

~~~ Bird flu has hit the U-S hard over the last couple of years. It’s left about 60 million chickens and turkeys dead across the nation, including 300,000 in North Dakota, and a whopping 4.2 million in Minnesota. Work is underway on a possible vaccine, as Harvest Public Media's Katie Peikes reports. ~~~ Hillary Kempenich is an Anishinaabe artist and knowledge-keeper, and one of this year’s Bush Fellows. She's using the time and money from the fellowship to broaden our understanding of indigenous people and practices. ~~~ Tom Isern shares a Plains Folk essay, “Fish Stories.” ~~~ We conclude with an episode of BirdNote.