The New American Consortium for Wellness and Empowerment ~ Joe Wiegand, TR Reprisor ~ Author Scott Herhold

Thursday, July 13, 2023 - Veera Khalil is a board member for the WE Center, the New American Consortium for Wellness and Empowerment, which is a nonprofit that provides services to a variety of people, including those new to the country. She is John Harris' guest in this excerpt from the Prairie Pulse television show. ~~~ This weekend in Medora is the gathering of the Teddies, Theodore Roosevelt reprisors. One of them is Joe Wiegand, and for this Saturday's Great American Folk Show, Joe visits with host Tom Brousseau. We share an excerpt. ~~~ A new book explores the 1974 murder of North Dakota native Arlis (Dykema) Perry, who was killed at Stanford University's Memorial Church. We visit with Scott Herhold about the book Murder Under God's Eye.

