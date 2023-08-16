"Teachings of our Elders" ~ NPR Interview with Author Patty Krawec ~ Book Fair ~ BirdNote

Wednesday, August 16, 2023 - Teachings of Our Elders is a special Dakota Datebook series we've been airing on Prairie Public. We visit with producers Sharla Steever and Scott Simpson. ~~~ Patty Krawec is the author of “Becoming Kin: An Indigenous Call to Unforgetting the Past and Reimagining Our Future.” She visits with NPR’s Rachel Martin. ~~~ Prairie Public is partnering with Barnes & Noble for a book fair. A portion of the proceeds will help Prairie Public offer various educational services. Joining us with the details are Marie Offutt, communications manager, and Callista Martinez, community engagement coordinator. ~~~ A BirdNote feature about pigeons and their head-bobbing walk.