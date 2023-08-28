Philosophy Professor Jack Weinstein on Newspapers ~ Naomi Bender discusses Culture as Medicine

Monday, August 28, 2023 - Jack Russell Weinstein is here for “Philosophical Currents,” as we get a philosophical take on current issues. Today’s topic explores newspapers. Eight more newspapers went out of business this month. What does the loss of local papers mean for society? ~~~ Can culture help address health concerns? In a conversation first aired in 2022, Ashley Thornberg visits with Naomi Bender, a Quechua woman who directs Native American Health Sciences and the Center for Native American Health at Washington State University in Spokane. They discuss culture as Medicine.

