Native History & Humanity in Wartime: Stories Through Film, Homesteading Myths

Today's Segments

Filmmaker Geoff O'Gara joins us to discuss his documentary Home From School: The Children of Carlisle, which examines the U.S. government’s role in Native American boarding schools, following President Biden's recent formal apology. O'Gara sheds light on the stories of Native children who were taken from their families and the lasting impact of these policies on Indigenous communities.

Historian Dr. Tom Isern reflects on the legacy of the Homestead Act and discusses historian Richard Edwards' new book, Great Plains Homesteaders, which reexamines the era of homesteading on the Great Plains. Isern explores how Edwards challenges both romanticized myths and severe critiques of homesteading, revealing a complex picture of those who settled the land and the lasting marks they left.

Fargo filmmaker Stephanie Manisis, producer and director of Marked by Grace: Compassion Prevails on the WWII Battlefield, joins us to discuss the inspiration and creative process behind her work. Her documentary focuses on humanity amid wartime atrocities, capturing stories of compassion and resilience in the face of overwhelming hardship. Together, these segments offer profound insights into our shared past and the power of documentary filmmaking to bridge generations and bring historical truths to light.

