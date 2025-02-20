ND's CoC Grant, Weekly News, and "The Substance" Film Review

Today's Segments

North Dakota's CoC Grant with Shawnel Willer

Shawnel Willer discusses homelessness in North Dakota and the $3.3 million grant awarded to North Dakota’s Homeless Continuum of Care (CoC) by HUD. The funding will support housing projects, including services for youth and domestic violence survivors. It will also enhance data collection and coordination efforts, aiming for long-term solutions to homelessness across the state.

Dave Thompson's News Review

News Director Dave Thompson provides an overview of the week’s top stories.



Matt Olien on The Substance

Film reviewer Matt Olien reviews The Substance, a 2024 body horror film starring Demi Moore. The film explores society’s obsession with youth and beauty through a chilling transformation story.

