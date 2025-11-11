Healing on Horseback, A Veteran’s Road to Recovery & Stories Beyond

Today's Segments

Healing on Horseback: Adaptive Riding at Riding for Dreams

In Lisbon, ND, horses help riders of all ages build strength, confidence, and connection. Executive Director Krystal Carlascio shares how adaptive riding and equine-assisted therapy support children and adults with physical, emotional, and developmental challenges.

Riding For Dreams in Lisbon Listen • 18:10

The Scent of Jacaranda: Plains Folk Travels to Australia’s Barossa

Historian Dr. Tom Isern guides us to Australia’s Barossa Valley, where jacaranda blossoms, Prussian roots, and shared cultural threads echo the American plains. A reflection on place, memory, and the unexpected ties that link distant landscapes.

A Veteran’s Courage: Garrett Illerbrunn’s Path to Healing

Army pilot Garrett Illerbrunn was severely injured in a 2023 drone attack in Iraq. His sister, Allison Brooks, reflects on his resilience, their family’s strength, and the support of Semper Fi & America’s Fund—including the Double Down for Veterans campaign.

Courageous Garrett Illerbrunn's Story Listen • 8:10

Farm Labor in Crisis: Why Farmers Need Easier Foreign Hiring

Across the Midwest, farmers say the worker shortage is its worst in decades. We examine how the Trump administration’s immigration crackdown is reshaping agriculture, families, and the long-debated H-2A visa program.