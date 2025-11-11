© 2025
Prairie Public NewsRoom
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Main Street

Healing on Horseback, A Veteran’s Road to Recovery & Stories Beyond

Published November 11, 2025 at 4:34 PM CST
Ways To Subscribe
United States Army serviceman Garrett Illerbrunn and his wife Lorna with family at his retirement ceremony.
Alison Brooks
United States Army serviceman Garrett Illerbrunn and his wife Lorna with family at his retirement ceremony.

Today's Segments

Healing on Horseback: Adaptive Riding at Riding for Dreams
In Lisbon, ND, horses help riders of all ages build strength, confidence, and connection. Executive Director Krystal Carlascio shares how adaptive riding and equine-assisted therapy support children and adults with physical, emotional, and developmental challenges.

Riding For Dreams in Lisbon

The Scent of Jacaranda: Plains Folk Travels to Australia’s Barossa
Historian Dr. Tom Isern guides us to Australia’s Barossa Valley, where jacaranda blossoms, Prussian roots, and shared cultural threads echo the American plains. A reflection on place, memory, and the unexpected ties that link distant landscapes.

A Veteran’s Courage: Garrett Illerbrunn’s Path to Healing
Army pilot Garrett Illerbrunn was severely injured in a 2023 drone attack in Iraq. His sister, Allison Brooks, reflects on his resilience, their family’s strength, and the support of Semper Fi & America’s Fund—including the Double Down for Veterans campaign.

Courageous Garrett Illerbrunn's Story

Farm Labor in Crisis: Why Farmers Need Easier Foreign Hiring
Across the Midwest, farmers say the worker shortage is its worst in decades. We examine how the Trump administration’s immigration crackdown is reshaping agriculture, families, and the long-debated H-2A visa program.

Main Street
Defunded, Not Defeated.
Donate today to keep Prairie Public strong.
Donate