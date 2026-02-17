NDSU-RAND, Pioneer Journeys, Mesa Verde, 988 Funding Concerns
Today's Segments
NDSU & RAND Aim Solutions at Rural North Dakota
Dr. Heidi Grunwald explains how the NDSU–RAND partnership targets workforce, health care access, agriculture, and economic sustainability across rural and Indigenous communities.
The Journey Before the Homestead
Summary: Handwritten Pioneer Mother narratives recount the exhausting immigrant journeys of North Dakota’s Icelandic settlers before farms and towns ever existed. You can listen to all of Dr. Isern's Plains Folk essays here.
Mesa Verde Reframed as Living Homeland
A new initiative invites Indigenous descendants to lead interpretation at Mesa Verde, presenting the site as a living cultural homeland rather than ancient ruins.
988 Lifeline Demand Surges Amid Funding Uncertainty
Calls to the national 988 crisis line continue rising, especially in rural areas, while many states still lack long-term funding plans for staffing and reliability.