NDSU-RAND, Pioneer Journeys, Mesa Verde, 988 Funding Concerns

Today's Segments

NDSU & RAND Aim Solutions at Rural North Dakota

Dr. Heidi Grunwald explains how the NDSU–RAND partnership targets workforce, health care access, agriculture, and economic sustainability across rural and Indigenous communities.

NDSU - RAND Partnership Listen • 20:02

The Journey Before the Homestead

Summary: Handwritten Pioneer Mother narratives recount the exhausting immigrant journeys of North Dakota’s Icelandic settlers before farms and towns ever existed. You can listen to all of Dr. Isern's Plains Folk essays here.

Mesa Verde Reframed as Living Homeland

A new initiative invites Indigenous descendants to lead interpretation at Mesa Verde, presenting the site as a living cultural homeland rather than ancient ruins.

988 Lifeline Demand Surges Amid Funding Uncertainty

Calls to the national 988 crisis line continue rising, especially in rural areas, while many states still lack long-term funding plans for staffing and reliability.