Prairie Public NewsRoom
Main Street

Maharaja Burger, Measles & Geothermal Rising

Published February 18, 2026 at 5:15 PM CST
Today's Segments

The Maharaja Burger: India Clay Oven Wins Bismarck’s Burger Slam
Prairie Plates visits with Surjit Saroya of India Clay Oven in downtown Bismarck to talk about the award-winning Maharaja Lamb Burger. We explore how Indian spices elevate a classic favorite, the restaurant’s Punjabi roots, popular buffet dishes, and how the Saroya family introduces North Dakotans to authentic Indian cuisine. You can listen to more episodes of Prairie Plates here.

Prairie Beat: Measles
On Prairie Beat, we take a closer look at measles — how it spreads, why public health officials are concerned about outbreaks, what symptoms to watch for, and what prevention efforts mean for North Dakota communities. You can listen to more episodes of Prairie Beat here.

Geothermal Rising: Power in ND from the Earth Beneath Us
Paul Jensen of Green Way Energy and UND energy engineer Moones Alamooti explain how next-generation geothermal — from enhanced geothermal systems to repurposed oil and gas wells — could provide reliable, around-the-clock clean power and reshape the future energy mix in North Dakota and beyond.

