XCEL Energy files for a natural gas rate increase in North Dakota

Prairie Public | By Dave Thompson
Published February 19, 2026 at 5:47 AM CST
Courtesy Xcel

Xcel Energy has filed with the North Dakota Public Service Commission for a rate increase for its North Dakota natural gas customers.

In the filing, Xcel asked for an 11.96 percent rate increase.

"That equates to about $10.15 per month for a residential customer using 65 therms per month," said Commissioner Jill Kringstad. She also said Xcel is seeking an interim rate increase of 10.66 percent.

"That's $8.42 per month for a residential customer using those 65 therms per month," Kringstad said.

In a statement, Xcel said the proposal “reflects the critical improvements we’ve made since 2023 to keep North Dakota’s natural gas system safe, resilient and ready for the future.”

The PSC voted to suspend the increase, pending hearings.
Dave Thompson
Dave Thompson has been saying "good morning" to public radio listeners in North Dakota since 1981, and under his watch, Prairie Public’s radio service has won more than 150 awards for news reporting. You can contact Dave at dthompson@prairiepublic.org.
