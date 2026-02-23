Trump Preview & Women’s Flag Football’s Olympic Rise

Today's Segments

Trump, Tariffs & Legacy: A Presidential State of the Union Preview

Presidential historian Michael Patrick Cullinane of Dickinson State University joins Main Street to preview President Trump’s upcoming State of the State address. The conversation explores the political stakes surrounding the speech, the Supreme Court’s recent ruling striking down tariffs, and the legacy of civil rights leader Jesse Jackson in today’s political climate.

State of the Union Preview, Tariffs, and Jesse Jackson Listen • 24:29

The Future Is Flag: Women’s Football’s Olympic Moment

Filmmaker Monica Medellin discusses The Future Is Flag, a new documentary chronicling the rise of women’s flag football as it prepares for its Olympic debut at the LA28 Games. Following Mexico’s Diana Flores and Team USA’s Ashlea Klam, the film captures fierce international competition, personal sacrifice, and a pivotal moment in the evolution of women’s sports.