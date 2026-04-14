Power, Place, and Pressure: From Global Conflict to Local Impact

Today's Segments

From Mossadegh to Now: Power, Oil, and Escalation

Dickinson State University Historian Dr. Michael Patrick Cullinane connects today’s rhetoric and rising tensions to key moments in global history - from WWII to Iran in 1953 and the oil shocks of the 1970s - examining how messaging, alliances, and energy shape conflict.

DSU’s Cullinane on Iran, Power, and Escalation Listen • 23:35

Fargo at 30: Film, Theatre, and Legacy

The Fargo Theatre marks the 30th anniversary of Fargo with a special screening and new Centennial Film Series. Executive Director Emily Beck reflects on the film’s impact, renovations, and upcoming events.

"Fargo" at the Fargo Theatre Listen • 5:23

Indigenous Health and Climate Connection

Mohegan researcher Kiara Tanta-Quidgeon explores how environmental stewardship and Indigenous knowledge influence public health, emphasizing a reciprocal relationship between people and the land.

H-2A Changes and the Farm Labor Debate

Proposed changes to the H-2A guest worker program are drawing bipartisan criticism, highlighting tensions over wages, labor shortages, and the future of agriculture in the U.S.