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Power, Place, and Pressure: From Global Conflict to Local Impact

Published April 14, 2026 at 4:27 PM CDT
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Dr. Michael Cullinane
Dr. Michael Cullinane, Dickinson State University

Today's Segments

From Mossadegh to Now: Power, Oil, and Escalation
Dickinson State University Historian Dr. Michael Patrick Cullinane connects today’s rhetoric and rising tensions to key moments in global history - from WWII to Iran in 1953 and the oil shocks of the 1970s - examining how messaging, alliances, and energy shape conflict.

DSU’s Cullinane on Iran, Power, and Escalation

Fargo at 30: Film, Theatre, and Legacy
The Fargo Theatre marks the 30th anniversary of Fargo with a special screening and new Centennial Film Series. Executive Director Emily Beck reflects on the film’s impact, renovations, and upcoming events.

"Fargo" at the Fargo Theatre

Indigenous Health and Climate Connection
Mohegan researcher Kiara Tanta-Quidgeon explores how environmental stewardship and Indigenous knowledge influence public health, emphasizing a reciprocal relationship between people and the land.

H-2A Changes and the Farm Labor Debate
Proposed changes to the H-2A guest worker program are drawing bipartisan criticism, highlighting tensions over wages, labor shortages, and the future of agriculture in the U.S.

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