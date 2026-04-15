Bush Prize Opens, Creative Kitchen at 50 & Prairie Beat

Today's Segments

Creative Kitchen at 50: Fargo Store Marks Culinary Milestone

Prairie Plates spotlights Creative Kitchen at West Acres Mall as it celebrates 50 years of serving Fargo’s home cooks and food enthusiasts. Owner Mark Sinner and employee Miriam Danielson reflect on the store’s evolution, from cookware and cutlery to specialty foods and chef events, while emphasizing personalized service and the belief that great cooking begins with the right tools. You can hear all episodes of Prairie Plates here.

Prairie Beat: Major Headlines Across the Region

A busy news week includes progress toward a statewide vote on free school meals, concerns following a shooting outside a Horace middle school, renewed focus on suicide prevention, and a possible breakthrough in a decades-old Valley City cold case involving a murdered infant. You can hear all episodes of Prairie Beat here.

Bush Prize Opens: Funding Community Solutions in North Dakota

Applications are open for the Bush Prize: North Dakota, offering $250,000 in flexible funding. Anita Patel of the Bush Foundation and Megan Langley of Strengthen ND explain eligibility, what makes the prize unique, and how it supports organizations already delivering impactful, community-driven solutions.