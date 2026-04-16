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Voting Rights, Maple Syrup, Hands-On Discovery and Browsers

Published April 16, 2026 at 4:38 PM CDT
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Inmates at the North Dakota State Penitentiary participate in a legislative budget hearing for the Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation on Feb. 4, 2025. A new effort by the League of Women Voters aims to educate people with criminal records about their voting rights.
Photo by Michael Achterling/North Dakota Monitor
Inmates at the North Dakota State Penitentiary participate in a legislative budget hearing for the Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation on Feb. 4, 2025. A new effort by the League of Women Voters aims to educate people with criminal records about their voting rights.

Today's Segments

Who Can Vote? Felon Rights in North Dakota
Confusion persists around voting rights for people with felony convictions in North Dakota. Reporter Mary Steurer explains the law, common misconceptions, and efforts to ensure eligible voters can participate in this week's A Closer Look With The Monitor.

Can Convicted Felons Vote in ND?

From Sap to Syrup at Maplewood State Park
In a special edition of Prairie Plates. It's Maple Syrup Days at Maplewood State Park which offers a hands-on look at how sap becomes syrup, blending traditional methods with modern techniques in a seasonal, educational experience. You can listen to Prairie Plates here.

Outdoor Emporium Brings Science Outside
North Dakota Gateway to Science launches another season of outdoor discovery, featuring gardens, water play, and interactive exhibits designed to spark curiosity through hands-on learning.

Science Outdoors

From L.A. to Fargo: A Story of Belonging
Former beloved Prairie Public Director of Radio Bill Thomas shares a humorous and heartfelt story of culture shock, connection, and finding his place in the Upper Midwest.

Bill Thomas

Beyond Chrome: Rethinking Your Web Browser
In Tech With Peck, we learn that not all browsers are created equal. George Peck explores the diverse world of web browsers, from privacy-focused tools to lightweight platforms and why your choice matters.

Internet Browsers

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