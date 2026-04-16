Voting Rights, Maple Syrup, Hands-On Discovery and Browsers
Today's Segments
Who Can Vote? Felon Rights in North Dakota
Confusion persists around voting rights for people with felony convictions in North Dakota. Reporter Mary Steurer explains the law, common misconceptions, and efforts to ensure eligible voters can participate in this week's A Closer Look With The Monitor.
From Sap to Syrup at Maplewood State Park
In a special edition of Prairie Plates. It's Maple Syrup Days at Maplewood State Park which offers a hands-on look at how sap becomes syrup, blending traditional methods with modern techniques in a seasonal, educational experience. You can listen to Prairie Plates here.
Outdoor Emporium Brings Science Outside
North Dakota Gateway to Science launches another season of outdoor discovery, featuring gardens, water play, and interactive exhibits designed to spark curiosity through hands-on learning.
From L.A. to Fargo: A Story of Belonging
Former beloved Prairie Public Director of Radio Bill Thomas shares a humorous and heartfelt story of culture shock, connection, and finding his place in the Upper Midwest.
Beyond Chrome: Rethinking Your Web Browser
In Tech With Peck, we learn that not all browsers are created equal. George Peck explores the diverse world of web browsers, from privacy-focused tools to lightweight platforms and why your choice matters.