Voting Rights, Maple Syrup, Hands-On Discovery and Browsers

Today's Segments

Who Can Vote? Felon Rights in North Dakota

Confusion persists around voting rights for people with felony convictions in North Dakota. Reporter Mary Steurer explains the law, common misconceptions, and efforts to ensure eligible voters can participate in this week's A Closer Look With The Monitor.

Can Convicted Felons Vote in ND? Listen • 12:27

From Sap to Syrup at Maplewood State Park

In a special edition of Prairie Plates. It's Maple Syrup Days at Maplewood State Park which offers a hands-on look at how sap becomes syrup, blending traditional methods with modern techniques in a seasonal, educational experience. You can listen to Prairie Plates here.

Outdoor Emporium Brings Science Outside

North Dakota Gateway to Science launches another season of outdoor discovery, featuring gardens, water play, and interactive exhibits designed to spark curiosity through hands-on learning.

Science Outdoors Listen • 3:55

From L.A. to Fargo: A Story of Belonging

Former beloved Prairie Public Director of Radio Bill Thomas shares a humorous and heartfelt story of culture shock, connection, and finding his place in the Upper Midwest.

Bill Thomas Listen • 6:28

Beyond Chrome: Rethinking Your Web Browser

In Tech With Peck, we learn that not all browsers are created equal. George Peck explores the diverse world of web browsers, from privacy-focused tools to lightweight platforms and why your choice matters.