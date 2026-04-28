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Rural Health Care Realities, Prairie Songs, and Living Traditions

Published April 28, 2026 at 4:04 PM CDT
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Official portrait of United States Health and Human Services Secretary Kathleen Sebelius.
Official portrait of United States Health and Human Services Secretary Kathleen Sebelius.

Today's Segments

Rural Health at a Breaking Point: Sebelius on Solutions
Kathleen Sebelius calls the rural health gap a “moral failing” and outlines bipartisan solutions—from payment reform to behavioral health—designed for rural realities.

The Hungry Bachelor: Song, Survival, and Sod Houses
In Plains Folk, Tom Isern traces a frontier ballad’s roots, showing how bachelor homesteaders turned hardship and prairie life into enduring song. You can hear all of Dr. Isern's Plains Folk essays here.

Rooted in Tradition: Chickasaw Nation’s Tree Planting Mission
The Chickasaw Nation plants trees to fight climate change while passing down culture—engaging youth in stewardship, resilience, and connection to the land.

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