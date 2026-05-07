Building the Future: Education, Innovation and the Enduring West

Today's Segments

Rural Futures: Degrees, Housing and Growth in North Dakota

In A Closer Look With the Monitor, North Dakota communities are tackling major challenges tied to opportunity and growth. Jeff Beach discusses the push for reduced-credit bachelor’s degrees and the debate over academic standards, while Ceilidh Kern explores regional efforts to expand rural housing and attract workers and families.

New ND Bachelor’s Degree Strategy and Rural Housing Listen • 21:25

STEM Access Through Science Camps and Scholarships

The North Dakota Gateway to Science is helping more families access hands-on STEM learning through summer camps and the David & DeLaine Poppke Scholarship Fund. STEM educator Emily Montgomery explains how immersive science experiences are designed to spark curiosity, creativity and confidence.

North Dakota Gateway To Science Scholarships Listen • 4:18

Cowboy Poetry, Ranch Life and the Spirit of the West

Cowboy poet and rancher Bill Lowman reflects on the roots of cowboy poetry, the revival he helped launch in Medora and the enduring traditions of ranch life. He shares stories, humor and history ahead of the 40th Annual Dakota Cowboy Poetry Gathering.