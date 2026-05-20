Hebron Flavor, STEM Camps and Fargo Convention Debate

Today's Segments

Brick City Flavor in Hebron

Prairie Plates visits with Tamara and Nicholas Montgomery of Brick City Public House. They discuss transforming a historic downtown Hebron space into a destination restaurant known for comfort food, live music and community spirit. You can hear all editions of Prairie Plates here.

Summer STEM Camps Inspire Young Scientists

Emily Montgomery of North Dakota Gateway to Science previews hands-on summer STEM camps featuring robotics, chemistry, dissections, nature exploration and career-focused learning opportunities.

North Dakota Gateway to Science Summer Camps Listen • 4:08

Fargo Convention Center Debate Reaches Key Moment

Prairie Beat examines Fargo’s convention center debate as Charley Johnson explains why Brewhalla emerged as the committee’s top choice and what’s at stake for regional growth. You can hear all editions of Prairie Beat here.

Teens Compete at National Soil Judging Contest

FFA and 4-H students from across the country test their land and soil science skills in Oklahoma while exploring careers in agriculture, conservation and environmental science.