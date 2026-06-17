New Bush Fellows & Bruno's Coffee Company

On Main Street today, we speak with two recently named 2026 Bush Fellows: Tyler Parisien, who works to preserve Michif, a unique blend of Cree, Ojibwa, and French that has been spoken for centuries on the Turtle Mountain Reservation; and Jennifer Illich, who leads FirstLink, the organization that answers the 988 Suicide & Crisis Lifeline in North Dakota and parts of Minnesota. Bush Foundation grants of up to $150,000 invest in their leadership and support the spread of their big ideas.

Rick Gion and Kirsten Stave visit Fargo's new Bruno's Coffee Company, located in the former Fargo Brewing building at University Drive and 7th Avenue North. They talk with owners Aaron Dudgeon and Lane Meyer, along with pastry chef Nancy Olson, about the new café, its on-site coffee roasting, and its expertly crafted house-made pastries.