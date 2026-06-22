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We Rock the Spectrum ND, outdoor writer Jeffrey Miller and Bill Thomas's fishy Tell Tale

By Erik Deatherage
Published June 22, 2026 at 3:54 PM CDT
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Lorie Anderson, co-owner of We Rock the Spectrum North Dakota.
Erik Deatherage
Lorie Anderson, co-owner of We Rock the Spectrum North Dakota.

Erik Deatherage takes you to We Rock the Spectrum in South Fargo, an indoor gym and playground for children with special needs and all abilities. Craig Blumenshine speaks with acclaimed Kindred-based outdoor author Jeffrey Miller about his new book, The Golden Hour: More Adventures from the Field, Forest and Water. And retired Prairie Public director of radio Bill Thomas shares a story from May's The Tell live storytelling event, in which a friend dared him to try sushi at a young age.

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Erik Deatherage
See stories by Erik Deatherage
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