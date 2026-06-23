Curiosity, Culture and Change: Learning, Whaling & Nature

Today's Segments

Bringing ND Learning Alive Through Curiosity and Connection

North Dakota Teacher of the Year Frannie Tunseth and Theodore Roosevelt Presidential Library education leader Marcie Woehl discuss how curiosity, engagement, and meaningful experiences help students connect with learning in ways that last long after the lesson ends.

North Dakota Teacher of the Year Frannie Tunseth and Theodore Roosevelt Presidential Library education leader Marcie Woehl Listen • 36:24

Arctic Whaling Traditions Meet a Changing Climate

An unusually difficult spring whaling season in Utqiagvik, Alaska, highlights the challenges Arctic communities face as changing sea ice conditions affect a tradition that provides food, cultural identity, and connection across generations.

The Science Behind Cottonwood's Summer Snow

Why do cottonwood trees release millions of fluffy seeds each year? Natural North Dakota Naturalist Chuck Lura explains how this remarkable reproductive strategy helps the trees spread across the landscape and ensure the survival of future generations. You can hear more Natural North Dakota here.