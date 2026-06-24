AI, Community and Change: Power, Food and Fargo's Future

Today's Segments

AI Data Centers: Opportunity, Infrastructure and Rural Questions

As demand for artificial intelligence accelerates, rural communities are increasingly being considered for large-scale data centers. Joe Kennedy of Concordia College explains how these facilities work, why they're expanding beyond urban areas, and the questions communities are asking about energy use, water consumption, economic impact, transparency and the future of AI. His interview is with Prairie Public CEO John Harris from the Prairie Pulse television show. You can view past episodes of Prairie Pulse here.

Learning, Culture and Connection Through Food

In this edition of Prairie Plates, food becomes a gateway to learning, culture and community. Prairie Public's Emily Mihalik joins us to discuss community cooking classes, Cook & Create Kits and family recipe projects that celebrate local traditions, encourage lifelong learning and bring people of all ages together through the shared experience of preparing and enjoying food. You can listen to past episodes of Prairie Plates here.

Fargo Chooses Downtown for New Convention Center

After years of discussion, Fargo leaders have selected the Civic Center site for a new convention center. Prairie Beat examines the City Commission's 4-1 vote, the financial considerations behind the decision, the competing proposals and what the project could mean for downtown Fargo's future. You can listen to past episodes of Prairie Beat here.