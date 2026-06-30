Steve Inskeep and TRPL's Robbie Lauf on Theodore Roosevelt. Civic Life

NPR's Steve Inskeep visits North Dakota for a wide-ranging conversation with Theodore Roosevelt Presidential Library Executive Director Robbie Lauf. Together they explore Roosevelt's remarkable life, the vision behind the new library, conservation, leadership, civic engagement, artificial intelligence in museums, and the enduring role of journalism in a healthy democracy. The discussion examines how Roosevelt's legacy can inspire thoughtful citizenship while confronting the complexities of history with honesty and curiosity. The conversation was from a live event hosted by Prairie Public at North Dakota's Gareway to Science in Bismarck.