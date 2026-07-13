Kammermusiker's19th ND Tour, ND Cities and a Hilarious Tell-Off

Today's Segments

19th Annual Winds of Change Tour Celebrates Theodore Roosevelt

The New York Kammermusiker returns for its 19th annual Winds of Change concert series, celebrating Theodore Roosevelt through Renaissance, Shakespearean, Icelandic folk, ragtime and American music inspired by his life and legacy. Artistic Director Ilonna Pederson previews this year's unique performances.

The New York Kammermusiker Listen • 23:47

North Dakota Cities Face Growth and Tough Challenges

Part 2: Housing, infrastructure, workforce shortages, AI and data centers are reshaping communities across North Dakota. Matt Gardner, executive director of the North Dakota League of Cities, discusses the challenges and opportunities facing cities of every size.

Part 2: North Dakota League of Cities Listen • 12:22

A Childhood Jinx Turns Into an Unforgettable First Date

In his winning Tell-Off performance, Thomas Kvamme shares the hilarious true story of a childhood game of "jinx" that left him speechless through a wedding, a first date and one very confused waitress.