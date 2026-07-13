Kammermusiker's19th ND Tour, ND Cities and a Hilarious Tell-Off
Today's Segments
19th Annual Winds of Change Tour Celebrates Theodore Roosevelt
The New York Kammermusiker returns for its 19th annual Winds of Change concert series, celebrating Theodore Roosevelt through Renaissance, Shakespearean, Icelandic folk, ragtime and American music inspired by his life and legacy. Artistic Director Ilonna Pederson previews this year's unique performances.
North Dakota Cities Face Growth and Tough Challenges
Part 2: Housing, infrastructure, workforce shortages, AI and data centers are reshaping communities across North Dakota. Matt Gardner, executive director of the North Dakota League of Cities, discusses the challenges and opportunities facing cities of every size.
A Childhood Jinx Turns Into an Unforgettable First Date
In his winning Tell-Off performance, Thomas Kvamme shares the hilarious true story of a childhood game of "jinx" that left him speechless through a wedding, a first date and one very confused waitress.