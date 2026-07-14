Today's Segments

World's Largest Wrestling Tournament Returns to Fargo

The 2026 U.S. Marine Corps Junior Nationals has returned to the FARGODOME, bringing thousands of wrestlers, coaches and families to Fargo. Stephonie Broughton, STS, of Visit Fargo-Moorhead discusses the tournament's economic impact, sports tourism and why Fargo remains a premier destination for one of amateur wrestling's biggest events.

Fargo Hosts Wrestling's Biggest Tournament Listen • 23:27

The Rise and Fall of the American Agriculture Movement

In his Plains Folk essay, Historian Dr. Tom Isern examines the grassroots American Agriculture Movement, from its rapid rise in the late 1970s to the 1979 Washington tractorcade, and reflects on why the movement ultimately faded despite the challenges facing farmers that persist today. You can hear more Plains Folk essays here.

One Woman's Mission to Save the Midwest's Vanishing Silos

As historic farm silos disappear across the Midwest, one Illinois woman is documenting nearly 200 structures built by her grandfather. Her quest preserves an important piece of rural history before these agricultural landmarks are lost forever.

Keeping Pueblo Traditions Alive Through Dance

The Sky City Buffalo Ram Dancers of Acoma Pueblo demonstrate how traditional dance preserves culture, history and identity. Their performances at Albuquerque's Indian Pueblo Cultural Center help pass Pueblo traditions to future generations.