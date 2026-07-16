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Dairy Disputes, Smarter Travel Tech, and Digital Anatomy

Published July 16, 2026 at 4:00 PM CDT
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A cow feeds inside the barn at the North Dakota State University dairy research facility in Fargo on March 14, 2025.
(Jeff Beach/North Dakota Monitor)
A cow feeds inside the barn at the North Dakota State University dairy research facility in Fargo on March 14, 2025.

Craig Blumenshine takes a closer look at two major issues shaping North Dakota's future as The North Dakota Monitor's Deputy Editor Jeff Beach examines the legal fight over a permit for what could become the state's largest dairy operation and a closely watched court battle over whether public safety can be considered when approving pipeline routes. Afterwards, tech expert George Peck shares practical advice for protecting your devices while traveling.

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