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Main Street

Growing Mandan and the Summer That Changed a Friendship

Published July 20, 2026 at 5:06 PM CDT
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Mandan, North Dakota, Mayor Jim Froelich is featured on Main Street to discuss the city's growth, priorities and future.
City of Mandan
Mandan, North Dakota, Mayor Jim Froelich is featured on Main Street to discuss the city's growth, priorities and future.

Today's Segments

Mandan's Next Chapter
Mandan Mayor Jim Froelich discusses the opportunities and challenges facing one of North Dakota's fastest-growing cities, from infrastructure and housing to downtown development, budgeting, and regional cooperation with neighboring Bismarck.

The Summer Night That Revealed a True Friend
A childhood game ends in a frightening accident, but the lasting lesson isn't about the injury. At The Tell Invitational, Cara Cody-Braun reflects on trust, loyalty, and how one unforgettable summer night in Mandan shaped the friendships that have endured for a lifetime.

Main Street
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