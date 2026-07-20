Growing Mandan and the Summer That Changed a Friendship

Today's Segments

Mandan's Next Chapter

Mandan Mayor Jim Froelich discusses the opportunities and challenges facing one of North Dakota's fastest-growing cities, from infrastructure and housing to downtown development, budgeting, and regional cooperation with neighboring Bismarck.

The Summer Night That Revealed a True Friend

A childhood game ends in a frightening accident, but the lasting lesson isn't about the injury. At The Tell Invitational, Cara Cody-Braun reflects on trust, loyalty, and how one unforgettable summer night in Mandan shaped the friendships that have endured for a lifetime.