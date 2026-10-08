Roughrider Coin and the Rise of AI Agents

Today's Segments

Roughrider Coin: North Dakota Tests a New Way to Move Money

In A Closer Look With the Monitor, North Dakota Monitor reporter Jacob Orledge explains how the Bank of North Dakota and four local financial institutions are testing Roughrider Coin for faster bank-to-bank transactions.

A Closer Look With The Monitor - Roughrider Coin Listen • 19:16

Tech With Peck: The Rise of AI Agents

George Peck explains AI agents. It's software that can plan, make decisions and complete tasks with limited human direction. We explore what agents can do now, their risks and how they could change daily life and work.