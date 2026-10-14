Wood-Fired Flavor, a Relay for Remembrance and Harvest Outlook

Today's Segments

Wood-Fired Flavor at Blackbird and The Bird

Prairie Plates visits Blackbird Woodfire and The Bird Woodfire Pizza for specialty pies, wings, tapas and vegetarian options. Also discussed, the wood-fired oven and Blackbird’s return to weekday lunch. You can hear additional episodes of Prairie Plates here.

Running to Remember: The 1015 Project Relay

On this episode of Prairie Beat, we speak with 10.15 Project co-founder Michael Greenwood about a four-day, 480-mile relay across North Dakota. More than a test of endurance, the run brings communities together to support grieving families and remind those experiencing pregnancy and infant loss that they are not alone. You can hear additional episodes of Prairie Beat here.

North Dakota’s 2026 Harvest: Drought, Markets and Rising Costs

Market Analyst Randy Martinson discusses what North Dakota farmers are facing this harvest season: drought-stressed crops, rain-delayed harvests, changing grain markets and rising diesel and production costs. He explains how stronger prices and soybean demand may offer some relief, and how crop insurance and marketing strategies can help farmers manage risk. The interview was conducted by John Harris, CEO of Prairie Public, and originally aired on the Prairie Pulse television show. You can view episodes of Prairie Pulse here.

