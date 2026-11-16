Today's Segments

Big Questions, Close to Home: Humanities at Oakes High School

Oakes High School students are taking on Plato, Kant, Greek tragedy and questions about how to live and think well. DJ Jensen, University of Jamestown adjunct faculty member and instructor of the course, discusses what humanities study can offer high school students, how unusual a class like this is and why it matters. Anna Sell, Oakes School District Superintendent, also comments on the class.

D. J. Jensen The reading list for Oakes High School humanities students

A Unique Humanities Class at Oakes High School Listen • 24:12

D. J. Jensen D. J. Jensen teaches Introduction to Humanities at Oakes High School

Beyond the Clinic: Community Health in Rural North Dakota

Ahead of National Rural Health Day on Nov. 19, Essentia Health’s Alli Fast and Mohamed Osman discuss how community health workers address needs beyond the clinic, connecting rural patients with food, housing and transportation resources. They explain how community needs are identified and how these efforts can support better health.