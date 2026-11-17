Today's Segments

Moorhead’s New Loop Library Brings the Community Together

Moorhead Public Library Director Megan Krueger discusses The Loop, a downtown hub for books, play, walking, entrepreneurship and community life with John Harris from the Prairie Pulse television show. You can watch Prairie Pulse television shows here.

Plains Folk: Of Decline and Retrieving Dogs

In this Plains Folk essay, Tom Isern reflects on the stories people tell about life on the Great Plains—and the belief that the region’s best days are behind us. With help from his Labrador retriever, Tuch, and a look at classic histories of decline, Isern questions where that pessimistic narrative comes from and whether it leaves enough room for people to shape the future. You can listen to past episodes of Plains Folk here.

Birds, Wildlife and the Growing Tick Problem

As tick populations rise, researchers study how wildlife and birds carry ticks and tick-borne pathogens, and how environmental changes help the parasites thrive.

MN Reads: Philip Louis Gissen’s Solitary Citadel

Author Philip Louis Gissen discusses Solitary Citadel, a thriller about an exiled international operative investigating a murder on a reservation in cold, rural Wisconsin. You can listen to additional episodes of MN Reads here.

