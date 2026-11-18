Today's Segments

UND’s Winter WUNDerland Brings Holiday Music to the Stage

University of North Dakota faculty member Melanie Popejoy and music major Samantha Stordalen preview Winter WUNDerland, UND’s annual family holiday concert. The Dec. 5 performance at the Chester Fritz Performing Arts Center features the UND Concert Choir, student vocal groups, chamber ensembles, soloists and musicians from the Department of Music. Popejoy also reflects on her recent induction into the Grand Forks Public Schools Teachers Hall of Fame and her work founding the Grand Cities Children’s Choir.

UND's Winter WUNDerland Winter WUNDerland, UND’s annual family holiday concert, is Dec. 5 at the Chester Fritz Performing Arts Center.<br/> Listen • 20:39

Prairie Plates: A New Brewery in North Fargo

Sam Corr—known for his work at DCR Brewing Co.—is the brewmaster at North Brewing Company, a new neighborhood brewery and taproom in Fargo. He talks about the new beers, the brewing process and the excitement around bringing a brewery to north Fargo. Year can hear additional episodes of Prairie Plates here.

Prairie Beat - Fill the Dome

The Fill the Dome food drive was started 20 years ago in Fargo in support of the Great Plains Food Bank. How it has grown over the years, how it's inspiring other communities, and how it's become a big part of the Food Bank meeting the growing needs of families in North Dakota. You can hear additional episodes of Prairie Beat here.

