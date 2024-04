Matt reviews "Ghostbusters: Frozen Empire," a 2024 American supernatural comedy film that serves as the sequel to "Ghostbusters: Afterlife" (2021). The movie features both new and returning characters facing an ancient evil force in a story filled with ghostly shenanigans and a second ice age threat. Also, Matt remembers the life and work of Louis Gossett Jr., who passed away on March 29, 2024.