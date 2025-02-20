"The Substance" is a 2024 body horror film directed by Coralie Fargeat, starring Demi Moore as Elisabeth Sparkle, a once-celebrated Hollywood actress now relegated to hosting a daytime aerobics show. Facing dismissal due to her age, Elisabeth turns to a clandestine drug known as "The Substance," which promises to restore her youth. Upon injection, she undergoes a grotesque transformation, birthing a younger version of herself named Sue, portrayed by Margaret Qualley. The two share a body on alternating weeks, but as Sue revels in newfound fame, she begins to overstep their agreed boundaries, leading to Elisabeth's accelerated aging and a battle for control. The film delves into themes of society's obsession with youth and beauty, offering a satirical and visceral commentary on the lengths individuals will go to maintain relevance in a superficial world. Noted for its intense visual effects and provocative narrative, "The Substance" has garnered critical acclaim, including five Academy Award nominations, with Moore's performance being particularly lauded.