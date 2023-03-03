© 2023
Prairie Public NewsRoom
North Dakota Legislative Review

North Dakota Legislative Review 2023 | Sen. Judy Lee (R-West Fargo)

Published March 3, 2023 at 5:00 PM CST
Ways To Subscribe

Dave Thompson interviews Sen. Judy Lee (R-West Fargo) on North Dakota Legislative Review.

Topics include:

  • Behavioral health
  • Tax cuts
  • Health and Human Services department merger
  • "Social issue" bills


Subscribe to the North Dakota Legislative Review podcast on your favorite podcast platform. New episodes will be released every Friday throughout the 2023 legislative session.

The program also airs on Prairie Public's television service on Fridays at 7:30pm & Saturdays at 6pm; and on the radio Saturdays at 6:30pm.

