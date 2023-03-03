North Dakota Legislative Review 2023 | Sen. Judy Lee (R-West Fargo)

Dave Thompson interviews Sen. Judy Lee (R-West Fargo) on North Dakota Legislative Review.

Topics include:



Behavioral health

Tax cuts

Health and Human Services department merger

"Social issue" bills

