North Dakota Legislative Review 2023 | Rep. Jeremy Olson (R-Arnegard)

Prairie Public producer Matt Olien interviews Rep. Jeremy Olson (R-Arnegard) on North Dakota Legislative Review. They discuss Olson's work on the finance and taxation committee and energy committee. Olson also responds to Governor Burgum's various vetoes.

—

Subscribe to the North Dakota Legislative Review podcast on your favorite podcast platform. New episodes will be released every Friday throughout the 2023 legislative session.

The program also airs on Prairie Public's television service on Fridays at 7:30pm & Saturdays at 6pm; and on the radio Saturdays at 6:30pm.